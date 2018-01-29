Dems on Immigration: That Was Then, This Is Now

Here’s Chuck Schumer in 2009, saying “When we use phrases like ‘undocumented workers,’ we convey a message to the American people that their government is not serious about combating illegal immigration.” Don’t believe me? See:

Now take in Bernie Sanders in 2007, saying guest workers are a bad idea for low wage Americans:

Then there’s this wonderful clip of Sanders saying “open borders is a Koch brothers proposal.” Man those Koch brothers are really something, now that their idea is Democratic Party orthodoxy.

I suppose if it’s guest voters instead of guest workers, Bernie’s okay with it.