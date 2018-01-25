Don’t Drink Coffee with a Straw in California

Add to the long list of things wrong with California the increasingly obvious signs that California’s political class is certifiably insane. Right now California officials are pondering whether to ban soda straws and classify coffee as a carcinogen:

Under a state law, cancer warnings already follow Californians when they enter the lobby of apartment buildings, drive into parking garages and sit down at restaurants. They also pop up on products including kitty litter, ceramic plates and black licorice.

LOS ANGELES—A California court case could turn every cup of coffee here into a jolt of reality on the risks of cancer.

Now, a state judge in Los Angeles is expected to rule in the coming months whether coffee should be labeled as carcinogenic under the three-decade old law, which is meant to warn Californians of potential harms.

Oh please please do this California. I can’t wait to see the reaction from the Starbucks set.

But don’t even think about drinking your toxic coffee through a straw:

California Considers $1,000 Fine for Waiters Offering Unsolicited Plastic Straws Ian Calderon wants restaurateurs to think long and hard before giving you a straw. Calderon, the Democratic majority leader in California’s lower house, has introduced a bill to stop sit-down restaurants from offering customers straws with their beverages unless they specifically request one. Under Calderon’s law, a waiter who serves a drink with an unrequested straw in it would face up to 6 months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000. “We need to create awareness around the issue of one-time use plastic straws and its detrimental effects on our landfills, waterways, and oceans,” Calderon explained in a press release.

Because the massive threat of straws is the most important problem in California these days. And yet liberals and the media somehow think Trump is the crazy one.