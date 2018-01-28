First They Came for Friends. . .

As noted here previously, a noisy, nosy cohort of the millennial generation can’t stomach the old sitcom Friends, but now they’re going after . . . James Bond! Because 007 was a rapist don’t you know. Michael Walsh is manning (can I still use that verb?) the picket line against this creeping PC censorship, but it also gives us an excuse to screen the evidence that will be used against James Bond in the posthumous court of law that will consign especially the Sean Connery films alongside Blazing Saddles.

I invite especially our women readers to weigh in on this important question. (If you don’t, I’ll post more Zardoz pics in the Saturday gallery!)