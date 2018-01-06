For Liberals, Every Damn Thing In the World Is About Trump

Today the Associated Press headlines: “Cumming: Important to portray gay character in time of Trump.” For liberals, it doesn’t matter what the topic is, it’s always “the time of Trump.”

Actor Alan Cumming, who is portraying what is believed to be the first gay lead character in a broadcast network drama, said Saturday that it’s particularly important that the milestone is happening during President Donald Trump’s administration.

Really? Why? Trump’s record is at least as pro-gay as Barack Obama’s or Hillary Clinton’s, if you assume that is a good thing:

His history with the gay community is a long one. He donated to charities focused on the AIDS crisis in the late 1980s and early ’90s. In 2000, when he briefly considered running for president, he gave an interview to The Advocate, a gay magazine, in which he supported amending the 1964 Civil Rights Act to “include a ban of discrimination based on sexual orientation.”

Back to the AP:

His crime procedural “Instinct” arrives at a time when Cumming said “the president is actively condoning, by his silence, violence and persecution against the LBGT community.”

What on Earth is Cumming talking about? What “violence and persecution against the LBGT community?” The main violence against the gay community in recent years was the Orlando night club mass murder, about which Donald Trump was anything but silent. Trump said:

The attack on the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, was the worst terror strike on our soil since September 11th, and the worst mass shooting in our country’s history.

***

Our nation stands together in solidarity with the members of Orlando’s LGBT community. They have been through something that nobody could ever experience. This is a very dark moment in America’s history. A radical Islamic terrorist targeted the nightclub, not only because he wanted to kill Americans, but in order to execute gay and lesbian citizens, because of their sexual orientation. It’s a strike at the heart and soul of who we are as a nation. It’s an assault on the ability of free people to live their lives, love who they want, and express their identity. It’s an attack on the right of every single American to live in peace and safety in their own country.

***

Hillary Clinton can never claim to be a friend of the gay community as long as she continues to support immigration policies that bring Islamic extremists to our country and who suppress women, gays and anyone who doesn’t share their views or values.

***

Ask yourself who is really the friend of women and the LGBT community, Donald Trump with actions or Hillary Clinton with her words? I will tell you who the better friend is and some day I believe that will be proven out bigly. (APPLAUSE)

You may or may not agree with President Trump’s policy positions–I do–but it absurd to accuse him of “silence.”

Liberals have been seized by a sort of dementia in which their obsessive hatred for President Trump blinds them to reality and causes them to say things, every day, that are inexplicably stupid. The Associated Press, unfortunately, has succumbed to that dementia.

I had never heard of Mr. Cumming until today, but the AP holds him up as an exemplar, well qualified to critique the President of the United States from a perspective of moral superiority. The AP celebrates a personal history that, for the last 10,000 years or so, would have been described, at best, as confused:

In real life Cumming, 52, has described himself as bisexual and has a husband, Grant Shaffer. But he was also once married to a woman.

Apparently Mr. Cumming has not only miraculously survived our era of “violence and persecution against the LBGT community,” but is playing on his on-again off-again gay persona to earn a fortune. In the “age of Trump.”