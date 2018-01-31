Hillary Doubles Down on Stupid

The British politician Denis Healey is credited with the First Law of Holes, which holds: “If you’re in one, stop digging.” Hillary Clinton apparently never heard of the First Law of Holes, because she’s shoveling away over the story that ten years ago she declined to fire a campaign staffer for sexual harassment. Now Hillary wants us to know that she’s oh so sorry, writing a long apologia on Facebook. You have to read it, not to believe it:

The most important work of my life has been to support and empower women. I’ve tried to do so here at home, around the world, and in the organizations I’ve run. I started in my twenties, and four decades later I’m nowhere near being done. I’m proud that it’s the work I’m most associated with, and it remains what I’m most dedicated to. So I very much understand the question I’m being asked as to why I let an employee on my 2008 campaign keep his job despite his inappropriate workplace behavior. The short answer is this: If I had it to do again, I wouldn’t. . .

Now you tell us. After this she reviews the incident from her point of view, and then piles on even more turgid self-serving pap:

It was reassuring to hear that she [the victim from 2008] felt supported back then – and that all these years later, those feelings haven’t changed. That again left me glad that my campaign had in place a comprehensive process for dealing with complaints. The fact that the woman involved felt heard and supported reinforced my belief that the process worked – at least to a degree. . . Over the past year, a seismic shift has occurred in the way we approach and respond to sexual harassment, both as a society and as individuals. This shift was long overdue.

Um, one reason it was “long overdue” was your covering for you Predator-in-Chief husband 20 years ago, blaming the whole fuss on the “vast right-wing conspiracy.” Funny that’s she silent about all this now.

We can’t go back, but we can certainly look back, informed by the present. We can acknowledge that even those of us who have spent much of our life thinking about gender issues and who have firsthand experiences of navigating a male-dominated industry or career may not always get it right. You may question why it’s taken me time to speak on this at length. The answer is simple: I’ve been grappling with this and thinking about how best to share my thoughts. I hope that my doing so will push others to keep having this conversation – to ask and try to answer the hard questions, not just in the abstract but in the real-life contexts of our roles as men, women, bosses, employees, advocates, and public officials. I hope that women will continue to talk and write about their own experiences and that they will continue leading this critical debate, which, done right, will lead to a better, fairer, safer country for us all.

Now she’s just trolling us. Here’s a question I’d like to see her asked: If you had it to do all over again, would you still marry Bill?

A lot of people keep saying, Can’t this woman just go away? To the contrary, I hope she hangs around forever.