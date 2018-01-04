Keith Ellison Endorses Antifa

If you sometimes get the feeling that the Democratic Party has gone mad, you’re right. It has. Exhibit A is Keith Ellison, deputy chairman of the Democratic National Committee, who yesterday endorsed the fascist Antifa movement, which closely resembles the Brownshirts of the 1930s. Ellison tweeted this photo of himself with Antifa’s manifesto:

Ellison tweeted:

At @MoonPalaceBooks and I just found the book that strike fear in the heart of @realDonaldTrump

I doubt that the president is afraid of Antifa, but innocent bystanders who encounter the fascists while they are rioting with baseball bats and ax handles, like this guy in Berkeley, have reason to fear the violent faction that Ellison admires so much:

Shame on Keith Ellison for his endorsement of political violence.

Ellison has continued to go wild on Twitter. Just a few hours ago he tweeted this:

The war on drugs didn’t stop drug usage; it just ruined a lot of lives. Jeff Sessions is reviving it because he believes in using the criminal justice system as an instrument of racial and economic control of poor people and brown people. https://t.co/XRd8OldE2N — Rep. Keith Ellison (@keithellison) January 4, 2018

Two comments: 1) Is there anything in the world–anything at all–that for Keith Ellison is not about race? 2) If Ellison wants to legalize marijuana, he should introduce legislation to that effect in Congress, where he was still, last I knew, a member. Until that happens, the constitutional duty of the President and the Attorney General is to enforce federal laws.