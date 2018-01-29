This past Thursday afternoon my daughter Eliana interviewed Ambassador Nikki Haley for Politico’s Women Rule podcast. Most of the interview is devoted to Haley’s family background, her first interest in politics, her education in foreign policy, and her work at the UN on behalf of the Trump administration. Walking in the footsteps of Daniel Patrick Moynihan and John Bolton, Ambassador Haley is making us proud.

Eliana also asked Ambassador Haley to address the rumor planted by the disgusting Michael Wolff that she is having or has had an affair with President Trump. You can read her response in Eliana’s account of the interview. John cited the related New York Post editorial condemning Wolff’s dirty work.

The disgusting Mr. Wolff and the hideous Hillary Clinton were made for each other. The Grammy broadcast last night stuck it to the man by promoting Wolff’s book in a video with a “special” appearance by Hillary. The New York Post’s Page Six explains the premise of the video (below). Guest artists are trying out for the coveted role of narrating the audio version of Wolff’s book, “all with hopes of securing a Grammy nomination at next year’s awards for best spoken word album. John Legend, Cher, Snoop Dogg, Cardi B and DJ Khaled all appeared in the sketch, reading different lines from” Wolff’s book. The Hill notes Ambassador Haley’s response here.

Here’s the funny thing. The show business crowd can’t get enough of Hillary.