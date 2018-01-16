Media Alert

I will guest host Laura Ingraham’s radio show tomorrow. The show runs live from 9:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern, and is heard at other times in some geographies. It’s going to be a fun show, so please listen in! We will have some good guests, and will talk about the news of the day, beginning with the White House press corps’s bizarre response to today’s press briefing by the doctor who did President Trump’s physical. Do the liberals, at long last, have no decency at all? Well, actually, they never had any decency in the first place. From there it will be on to taxes, foreign policy, you name it. With lots of calls.

You can go here to find a radio station in your area or to listen online. If you miss the show live, you can get highlights via podcast on iTunes. Please listen in, and give us a call at 855-40-LAURA. As always, I would love to hear from some Power Line readers.