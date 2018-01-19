Posted on January 19, 2018 by John Hinderaker

Media Alert

For our readers in New England, I will be on the Howie Carr show this afternoon at 4:05 Eastern, talking about Glenn Simpson’s interviews with the House Intelligence Committee that I covered in Bombshell: Simpson Admits Fusion GPS Went To the Press To Salvage Hillary’s Campaign. If you are in New England, please tune in. Otherwise, you should be able to listen online, here.

