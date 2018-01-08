Rick Santorum endorses Seth Leibsohn

Our friend Seth Leibsohn is running for Congress in Arizona’s 9th district. I don’t know much about Arizona politics, but Steve Hayward does. He says “the 9th district, centered in Maricopa County, has a fairly close partisan balance among registered voters, and thus ought to be winnable by a strong candidate like Seth.”

Seth has our endorsement. More consequentially, he now has the endorsement of Rick Santorum & Patriot Voices. Santorum explains:

Seth is a long-time friend and former staff member. You can get to know him from his books or his career in radio or his work in substance abuse prevention or in the think tank community. We urge you to check out more of his biography at his website. I first met Seth when he was working with Bill Bennett, Jack Kemp, and Jeane Kirkpatrick at their think tank, Empower America. We later worked together when I was the guest host of Bill Bennett’s radio show and I hired him to be my policy director for my run for President in 2012. I know Seth to not only be a highly articulate and intelligent conservative but delight in the idea he could now help flip a Democratic seat in Arizona to a Republican seat. As Dennis Prager recently put it on his radio show, “Seth is the kind of conservative that has great appeal in a district that is not exactly liberal and not exactly conservative.” A man of great principle and conviction, who knows how to communicate our message and whose passions are our country and its children, we heartily endorse Seth and ask you to help his candidacy out any way you can. Again, you can learn more, and contribute to his campaign at Seth4Congress.com.

I’ll just add that Seth’s conservatism and his rare blend of communications skills (honed on his excellent “Seth and Chris” radio show) and intellectualism make him a special candidate well worthy of your support.