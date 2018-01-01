Shade on Comey’s new year

Former FBI Director James Comey kicked the new year off in characteristic — insufferable — style yesterday in his Tweet to the world below.

Here’s hoping 2018 brings more ethical leadership, focused on the truth and lasting values. Happy New Year, everybody. — James Comey (@Comey) December 31, 2017

It’s a little early to start thinking about the Tweet of the year, but it’s not too early to hazard the guess that Glenn Reynolds’s response below should be in the running. I’m filing this one under Laughter is the Best Medicine.