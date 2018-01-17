Stand by your Awan, cont’d

The curious case of the Awan family and its work for Democrats in the House of Representatives gets curiouser and curiouser. Daily Caller investigative reporter Luke Rosiak has broken story after story on the case. Former DNC chairman Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz lies (and lies) at the heart of the story. When I last checked in on the continuing saga Xavier Becerra had entered from stage left.

This is, to say the least, an important story, yet Rosiak seems to own it by himself. Can the big boys at the New York Times and elsewhere take a minute from the Trump/Russia collusion illusion to advance it? It has been difficult to keep up with the twists in the story as it has developed.

In his addition to the saga last night, Rosiak now reveals that “House Report Concluded Pakistanis Made ‘Unauthorized Access’ To Congressional Servers.” Rosiak breaks this news: “House investigators concluded that Democratic IT aides made unauthorized access to congressional servers in 2016, allegedly accessing the data of members for whom they did not work, logging in as members of Congress themselves, and covering their tracks, according to a [September 2016] presentation summarizing the findings of a four-month internal probe.”

Rosiak has much more in his latest contribution to this mind-boggling story, but he is elaborating on facts long known to investigators. On its home page the Daily Caller links to Rosiak’s story with the headline “Why Is Congress largely ignoring the Pakistanis who allegedly hacked the House server?” One can’t help but wonder what is happening here.