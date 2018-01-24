The Clinton investigation revisited

Since early on in the phony baloney Clinton email investigation, Andrew McCarthy has insisted that Madam Hillary was never to be charged. The rationale is overdetermined, but she would never be charged in part because President Obama was himself implicated in her misconduct. McCarthy noted that Obama, using a pseudonymous email account, had repeatedly communicated with Clinton over her own non-secure email account.

Today McCarthy draws on the latest tranche of Strzok/Page text messages released by Senator Johnson yesterday to revisit and reiterate this basic point. His NRO column is “Clinton-Obama emails: The key to understanding why Hillary wasn’t indicted.”

Now we know that in previous drafts of former FBI Director James Comey’s July 5 exoneration statement, Obama was first cited by name and then by reference to “a senior government official.” In the event, however, Obama’s participation had to be expunged. “[B]y the time Comey delivered his remarks on July 5, the decision had been made to avoid even a veiled allusion to Obama,” McCarthy explains. “Instead, all the stress was placed on Clinton (who was not going to be charged anyway) for irresponsibly sending and receiving sensitive emails that were likely to have been penetrated by hostile intelligence services. Comey made no reference to Clinton’s correspondent [i.e., Obama].”

As he reviews the relevant history, McCarthy notes: “What most alarmed Obama and Clinton advisers (those groups overlap) was not only that there were several Clinton–Obama email exchanges, but also that Obama dissembled about his knowledge of Clinton’s private email use in a nationally televised interview.”

When first we practice to deceive, to friends in high places cleave.

McCarthy’s review of the history is invaluable. It is unbelievable how much we know about the culpability and deceit of the Obama administration in this matter through the senior ranks of the FBI, the Department of Justice, and the White House itself. My friend Andy leaves one conclusion implicit in his reconstruction of the history, now including the Strzok/Page text messages. To put it kindly, the record has proved former FBI Director Comey to be a compliant tool and phony of the first order.