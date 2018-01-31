The NFL kneeling protests: On MPR

Minnesota Public Radio (91.1 FM in the Twin Cities) will broadcast the University of Minnesota Humphrey School symposium on the NFL kneeling protests tomorrow at noon and 9:00 p.m. Moderated on campus yesterday by Professor Larry Jacobs, director of the Humphrey School’s Center for the Study of Politics and Governance, the symposium panel included Professor Douglass Hartmann, chairman of the University of Minnesota Sociology Department, Frank White, coordinator of the Minnesota Twins youth baseball program, and me, blogger. MPR streams its programming live online here and has a panoply of listening options here.

I previewed the symposium here. John reviewed the symposium here. I’m still in the woulda, coulda, shoulda self-assessment phase of my part in the program. If you have any interest in the subject, I nevertheless hope you will be able to check out the program tomorrow.

Minnesota Public Radio is an outlet with incredible reach. Given the presence in town of NFL management and the league’s top two teams for the Super Bowl on Sunday, the program may even be heard by responsible parties. Professor Jacobs is in any event to be congratulated for putting together a program that attracted the MPR’s interest in such short order.