The Power Line Show, Episode 50: The Lighter Side of David Deeble

A few months back you may recall that I laid claim to David Deeble as “Power Line’s Next Comedy Legend.” Well a few days ago we tracked him down over in Germany, where he lives half the year (because he really likes a challenging audience for comedy), to talk about why most comics, like most other artists, are liberals, and several other topics. Turns out that I, too, have a big red button on my desk just like Trump, which I used to try to blow up the show, and we also had a couple of sound hiccups, because somebody forgot to use enough WD-40 on the internet switches between here and Germany, but it came out pretty well in the end.

Aas usual, you can listen or download the episode below, or retrieve it from our hosts at Ricochet. As Ricochet likes to remind everyone, “Subscribe to Power Line in iTunes (and leave a 5-star review, please!), or by RSS feed. For all our podcasts in one place, subscribe to the Ricochet Audio Network Superfeed in iTunes or by RSS feed.” Especially that “leave a 5-star review” bit.

And having got Deeble to do it, I think I’ve managed to persuade our own Ammo Grrll to make an appearance soon. Stay tuned for details. In the meantime, don’t forget to follow Deeble’s You Tube page, and Twitter feed.