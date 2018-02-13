Posted on February 13, 2018 by Steven Hayward in Russia, Syria, Trump Foreign Policy

Feel Good Headline of the Day

The New York Times has this headline up at the moment:

From the story:

MOSCOW — Four Russian nationals, and perhaps dozens more, were killed in fighting between pro-government forces in eastern Syria and members of the United States-led coalition fighting the Islamic State, according to Russian and Syrian officials.

A Syrian military officer said that about 100 Syrian soldiers had been killed in the fighting on Feb. 7 and 8, but news about Russian casualties has dribbled out only slowly, through Russian news organizations and social media. . .

On Saturday, American forces struck a Russian-designed T-72 tank in roughly the same location as the previous fighting. . .

The Kremlin — seeking to play down its involvement in the fighting in Syria and seemingly hoping to avoid escalating tensions with the United States — has sidestepped questions about the episode.

But remember The Narrative: Trump is in Putin’s pocket.

