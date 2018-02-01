Media Alert

It was a big day for radio. This afternoon, I was on the Howie Carr show in Boston. At the end of the day, I did Seth Leibsohn and Chris Buskirk’s show in Phoenix. In both cases, the topic was the House Intelligence Committee report on FBI malfeasance that is expected to be released tomorrow.

Which is timely, because tomorrow morning I will guest host the Laura Ingraham show. The show runs live from 9:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern, and is heard at other times in some geographies. We will have some good guests, but the exciting possibility is that the Intelligence Committee report may be released while I am on the air. If that happens, I will read it during a commercial break and tell our listeners what it says.

You can go here to find a radio station in your area or to listen online. If you miss the show live, you can get highlights via podcast on iTunes. Please listen in, and give us a call at 855-40-LAURA. As always, I would love to hear from some Power Line readers.