Minnesota man sentenced in mall stabbings

We noted the case of “Minnesota man” Mahad Abdiaziz Abdiraham (or Abdirahman) this past November 14 and November 15. Abdiraham was charged with first-degree assault in connection with the stabbings of two customers at the Macy’s Mall of America’s Macy store on Sunday evening, November 12. The second of the two linked posts quotes the charges.

The stabbing victims were brothers Alexander Sanchez (19 years old) and John Sanchez (25). It was reported that the “younger brother suffered injuries to his head that will leave scars, and cuts to his arms that went ‘to the bone,’ according to the charges. His brother needed dozens of stitches, the court filing revealed.”

The Star Tribune article on the charges noted that no motive for the stabbings was offered in the complaint, but that “it did suggest Abdirahman has had psychological difficulties. In 2016, he was arrested on suspicion of stabbing two staff members with a pen at an inpatient psychiatric unit.” That case apparently went nowhere.

In January Abdiraham pleaded guilty to the assault charges. The Star Tribune story by Paul Walsh continued to suggest that the motive for the assaults was psychological.

At the plea hearing, however, Abdiraham issued a statement clarifying the motive for his assaults. Abdiraham explained that he was waging jihad in support of ISIS. KSTP-TV Eyewitness News reported:

At the plea hearing Thursday, Abdiraham’s attorney read a statement — which is public record — to the courtroom, which explained why he attacked the two men. In the statement, Abdiraham said he went to the Mall of America to answer the “call for jihad by the Chief of Believer, Abu-bakr Al-baghdadi, may Allah protect him, and by the Mujahiden of the Islamic State.” The statement added, “I understand that the two men I stabbed know and have explained the reason for my attack, and I am here reaffirming that it was indeed an act of Jihad in the way of Allah.” Abdiraham also said in the statement that Americans will not be safe as long as “your country is at war with Islam.”

Eyewitness News reporter Beth McDonough didn’t leave it at that. She also sought comment from interested parties. Twin Cities Somali community spokesman Omar Jamal suggested that Abdirahman is not simply the basket case presented by the Star Tribune. “This is a widespread sentiment with Somali youth,” he said. Jamal said the federal government’s effort to make it difficult for would-be jihadists to travel abroad and join a terrorist group has had unintended consequences locally.

Translation: they are talking about waging jihad here in Minnesota. Lest there be any doubt of his meaning, Jamal explained: “What is very concerning in this instance, is the fact that youth are exploring more ‘How can I do something here, what weapons are accessible.'”

If you didn’t know about it, however, you wouldn’t have found Abdiraham’s statement “concerning.” Readers of the Star Tribune could persist undisturbed in their blissful ignorance.

Last week Abdiraham was sentenced to 15 years for the stabbings. With good behavior in prison he could be out in 8 years. At the sentencing hearing Abdiraham flashed the “1” hand sign expressing his support of ISIS. I saw two of the defendants in the “Minnesota men” terrorism trial do the same thing following their sentencing before Judge Davis in 2016. Assistant United States Attorney John Docherty saw to it that their actions were made a part of the court record. It is not apparent to me that the Hennepin County authorities involved in Abdiraham’s case know what they are dealing with or have done the right thing handling it themselves.

The Star Tribune story covering the sentencing is here. Reporter Randy Furst quoted a Georgetown expert on “extremism” to explain what it’s all about. Based on his behavior at the plea hearing the expert explained: “I think it means he supports the modern terrorist group ISIS.”

Gee, thanks. As I say, it is not apparent to me that the Hennepin County authorities know what they are dealing with in this case.

Furst also quoted the statements submitted by the brothers injured by Abdiraham. The stabbings have devastated their lives. KSTP-TV Eyewitness News has pulled no punches in its coverage of the case. Its report on the sentencing is posted online here. The video is below.

Via Clarion Project.