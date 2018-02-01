Motions full of Schiff

The House Intelligence Committee released the transcript of its proceedings earlier this week in which the majority voted to release the four-page memo on FISA abuse that is to be released later today. The committee has posted the transcript here. Ranking minority member Adam Schiff emerged from the closed door proceedings to denounce the release of the four-page memo without a Democratic counterpart, which he neglected to mention had not previously been disclosed to the majority members of the committee. I wrote about Schiff’s press conference Schenanigans here on Tuesday.

Not knowing that memorandum is the singular form of the noun, Schiff refers to the four-page memo throughout the hearing as the “memoranda.” His false sense of superiority remains unimpaired by the smug face he sees in the mirror.

The transcript shows the committee Democrats in full obstruct and delay and insult mode. Schiff is a lying drama queen with complicit friends among the mainstream media to perform public relations on his behalf. On page 51, Schiff moves for the transcript to be made public the following day. Chairman Devin Nunes responds with this quotable quote: “I think they are made public anyway, aren’t they? Yeah. I don’t think you need a motion for that.”