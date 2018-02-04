Super PC Bowl

I am wondering whether any of the players at the Super Bowl will take a knee during the national anthem, and if so, whether the TV broadcast will show it. NBC, which is broadcasting this year’s game, has refused to run this ad because it makes fun of North Korea’s Little Kim:

Over the last few years the Super Bowl games have actually gotten better; more close games instead of the blowouts we used to have back in the 1980s and often in the 1990s. But while the games have gotten better, the ads have not lived up to their previous level of interest and originality.

I couldn’t bring myself last year to make a “Hitler Learns About the Falcons’ 4th Quarter Loss to the Pats,” but for old times’ sake, here’s a rerun of the one I made after the 2015 Super Bowl mocking Pete Carroll’s worst play call in Super Bowl history (which also mocks some of the terrible ads that ran that year along the way):

Oh yeah—go Eagles!