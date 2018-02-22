Whereabouts and Media Alert

I’ve been AWOL last night and today, as I am attending CPAC on behalf of the think tank that I run. The conference got off to a great start today. Tomorrow morning at 10, President Trump will address the group. My wife and daughter will be in the audience, but I won’t be.

Instead, I will be guest hosting the Laura Ingraham show. Why? Because Laura is speaking at CPAC tomorrow morning, too. It will be especially fun for me, as I will do the show from Laura’s studio in Washington rather than remotely from Minnesota. The program runs live from 9:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern, and is heard at other times in some geographies. We have a full lineup of guests on tap.

You can go here to find a radio station in your area or to listen online. If you miss the show live, you can get highlights via podcast on iTunes. Please listen in, and give us a call at 855-40-LAURA. As always, I would love to hear from some Power Line readers.