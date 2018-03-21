At Harvard Law School, A Course In Impeaching Trump

Harvard Law School’s Professor Larry Tribe, who has turned into a left-wing crank, is offering a seminar titled “Constitutional Law 3.0: The Trump Trajectory.” It is a seminar open to only 12 students approved by the professor. This is how Tribe describes the course:

This seminar will explore what the Trump presidency might mean for American constitutional law, how we might expect the Constitution to constrain Trump’s execution of his powers and duties, and what #impeachment and removal by other means might resemble in the Trump era.

I don’t suppose the seminar will touch on how President Trump has restored the rule of law by, for example, revoking the blatantly unconstitutional DACA executive order. That isn’t the sort of thing that Professor Tribe and others at Harvard Law School have much interest in.

I was a student at HLS during Watergate, but I don’t think it occurred to anyone at that time to offer a course on impeaching Nixon, even though some students, after graduating, went on to join the special prosecutor’s “get Nixon” team. What is new since then is the naked partisanship of the academic establishment, which no longer considers it necessary to feign political objectivity.

Via Campus Reform.