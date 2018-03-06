CRB: A new classic

To borrow a resonant Shakespearean word, the new (Winter) issue of the Claremont Review of Books carries one review that represents the perfectest pairing of book with reviewer. It is Andrew Roberts’s review of Victor Davis Hanson’s new book, The Second World Wars: How the First Global Conflict Was Fought and Won. Roberts is of course the prominent historian and author of his own one-volume history of World War II, The Storm of War: A New History of the Second World War.

Roberts declares Dr. Hanson’s new history “A new classic.” The CRB has just unlocked the review for readers this morning. If you have read the book already, you will enjoy the review. If you have not yet purchased a copy of the book, you too will enjoy the review, but it may provide the push you need to get yourself a copy.

We have previously featured Roberts and Hanson discussing Dunkirk with Rich Lowry in the NR podcast below, which I am reposting as a refresher. We posted the video of Dr. Hanson’s discussion of the book with Peter Robinson here. We also posted Dr. Hanson’s own take on the book here. I am grateful to the CRB to be able to offer our readers the Roberts review as well.