Good News! Hillary’s Still Talking!

And boy is she mad. Appearing this week at Rutgers University, Her Ladyship complained once again of sexism, claiming that no one has ever asked losing Democratic male candidates for president to shut up:

“I was really struck by how people said that to me – you know, mostly people in the press, for whatever reason – mostly, ‘Go away, go away,'” Clinton said Thursday during an event at Rutgers University. “And I had one of the young people who works for me go back and do a bit of research. They never said that to any man who was not elected. I was kind of struck by that,” Clinton said.

I like that weaselly qualifier—”mostly people in the press”—because it allows Herself to elide Sen. Claire McCaskill’s very direct criticism: “For those of us that are in states that Trump won, we would really appreciate if she would be more careful and show respect to every American voter and not just the ones who voted for her.”

More from Her Majesty:

“You know, Al Gore didn’t stop talking about climate change,” Clinton said to applause. “And I’m really glad John Kerry went to the Senate and became an excellent secretary of State,” the former first lady continued. “And I’m really glad John McCain kept speaking out and standing up and saying what he had to say. And for heavens sakes, Mitt Romney is running for the Senate,” Clinton said.

I guess Lady Cankles missed how deeply loved McCain and Romney are among the conservative Republican base. She also left out how beloved Michael Dukakis was among Democrats after he lost to George H.W. Bush in 1988.

Please, please Hillary—keep on making speeches. Better still, please run again in 2020. I have a large popcorn futures position that I’m hoping to cash out and retire on. And besides, clearly you need the boost: I see Rutgers only paid you $25,000 for this speech, a 90 percent reduction in your pre-2016 rate. Which only goes to show what people thought they were paying for back then. But what are they paying for now?