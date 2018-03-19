Posted on March 19, 2018 by Scott Johnson in Hillary Clinton, Laughter is the Best Medicine

Help her (or not)

Hillary Clinton gives new meaning to the phrase “the girl can’t help it,” made famous by Little Richard among others. She proved as much again in India, prompting Democrats still actively peddling their wares to profess their readiness to move on — unfortunately for us. Michael Ramirez (@Ramireztoons) captures one of the essential truths of Madam Hillary in his March 18 cartoon “Fallen Hillary” (below). Ramirez credits Justin Caruso’s Daily Caller story on Clinton’s second fall in India and resulting broken wrist for his inspiration.

Responses

