Help her (or not)

Hillary Clinton gives new meaning to the phrase “the girl can’t help it,” made famous by Little Richard among others. She proved as much again in India, prompting Democrats still actively peddling their wares to profess their readiness to move on — unfortunately for us. Michael Ramirez (@Ramireztoons) captures one of the essential truths of Madam Hillary in his March 18 cartoon “Fallen Hillary” (below). Ramirez credits Justin Caruso’s Daily Caller story on Clinton’s second fall in India and resulting broken wrist for his inspiration.
- Subscribe now!... Get rid of ADs!Support Power Line...VIP MembershipPresentsPower Line
-
Most Read on Power Line
-
Our Favorites
- American Greatness
- American Thinker
- Ann Althouse
- Belmont Club
- Center of the American Experiment
- Claremont Institute
- Dartblog
- Hot Air
- Hugh Hewitt
- InstaPundit
- Jewish World Review
- Legal Insurrection
- Library of Law and Liberty
- Lileks
- Lucianne
- Michael Ramirez Cartoons
- Michelle Malkin
- Real Clear Politics
- Ricochet
- Roger L. Simon
- Steyn Online
- Tim Blair
- Urgent Agenda
Media
Subscribe to Power Line by Email
Find us on Facebook
-
“Arise and take our stand for freedom as in the olden time.” Winston Churchill
“Proclaim Liberty throughout All the land unto All the Inhabitants Thereof.” Inscription on the Liberty Bell
-
Archives
-