On the march, follow the money

The media have manifested remarkably little curiosity about the producers of the so-called March For Our Lives of this past weekend. They have treated it as something like a force of nature. Not so Horowitz Freedom Center Shillman Journalism Fellow Daniel Greenfield of the Sultan Knish site. Knish hits me in the kishkes with his post “Who runs March For Our Lives?” (also published on Frontpage as “Who’s really behind March For Our Lives?”) He opens his investigation:

Follow the money. It’s a strange political fact, but nearly every major anti-gun group has been a front group. The NRA is maligned 24/7 and yet it’s completely obvious whom it represents. Despite the efforts to tie it to everyone from firearms manufacturers to the Russians (if you can’t tie any random Republican thing to the Russians these days, you won’t be working at the Washington Post or CNN for very long), it represents its five million members. Anti-gun groups tend to represent shadowy networks. Take Everytown, the noisiest and most dishonest anti-gun group on the scene….

As Henny Youngman might have said, take Everytown, please. Read the whole thing here.