Seven observations on the “March for Our Lives” protest

I didn’t go to the children’s anti-gun march in Washington today, having paid my dues at the women’s anti-Trump march on inauguration weekend. However, Jarrett Stepman of the Daily Signal attended. He provides seven takeaways, none of which will surprise readers.

The seven are:

1. It was a left-wing event.

2. It was well-organized and well-funded.

3. Prayer was ridiculed.

4. Those who disagree with the protesters were condemned as complicit in murder.

5. The Second Amendment is viewed as outdated and problematic.

6. Many protesters were fuzzy on the fact (to put it kindly).

7. The march was definitely not a gun-free zone.

Stepman’s report, along with pictures from the march, is here.