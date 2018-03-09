Stormy Daniels? Seriously?

The Democratic Party New York Times headlines: “The Stormy Daniels Scandal Gets Serious.” Let’s just pause on that. President Trump’s alleged dalliance with Ms. Daniels occurred, if it occurred at all, 12 years ago. Long before he was a presidential candidate, let alone president. How much interest has the Democratic Party New York Times shown in sexual relationships entered into by John Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, or any other Democrat more than a decade before entering public life? Nevertheless, the Times argues that this is somehow a big deal:

As this drama unfolds, it’s becoming clear that, for all its sordid details, it isn’t really a sex scandal. It’s a campaign finance scandal, a transparency scandal and potentially part of an ongoing national security scandal. It’s salacious and absurd, but we should take it seriously.

But the Times’s explanations of why Stormy Daniels is suddenly relevant are laughable, e.g., the payment that Trump’s lawyer supposedly made to Ms. Daniels should have been reported as an in-kind contribution to his campaign. Right. The Times soon goes around the bend:

Finally, the Daniels story is germane to the overriding scandal of the Trump administration, the one involving Trump’s relationship with Russia. Christopher Steele, the British ex-spy who compiled an infamous dossier of opposition research on Trump, wrote that Russia could blackmail Trump with evidence of his “sexual perversion.” Nothing we know of Daniels confirms the dossier’s outré claims about what such perversion entailed. The NDA does, however, show that Trump was susceptible to blackmail.

Earth to the New York Times: Donald Trump doesn’t have a relationship with Russia! This is a bizarre fantasy that makes the Times and other Democrats look stupid. In any event, Stormy Daniels has nothing to do with Russia, one way or another. And for the Times to accuse our president of “sexual perversion,” on the basis of absolutely zero evidence, is a low blow even by the standards of the Democratic Party press. (On a positive note, it is good to see that the Times thinks there still is such a thing as sexual perversion. That seems like an old-fashioned notion in today’s era of “let a thousand gender identities bloom.”)

The left-wing press is working overtime today to make the 12-year-old Stormy Daniels story into news. Why? I don’t think the answer is hard to find. President Trump’s administration, so far, has been remarkably successful. At home, the rate of economic growth has doubled, millions more are employed, wages are rising, the stock market is soaring, moribund industries are coming back to life. Abroad, American interests are being asserted; NATO allies have increased their contributions to mutual defense; the administration is standing up to Russia and China; after many years of inaction, the menace of North Korea is being confronted; and so on. The Democratic Party is trying to distract voters from these accomplishments with irrelevant stories about a former porn star.

Don’t let them get away with it.