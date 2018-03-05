The current issue of Imprimis gives us Joseph diGenova’s “The politicization of the FBI.” Adapted from a speech diGenova gave at Hillsdale College in late January, a far better title would be “The case against James Comey,” for that is what it is. It lays out the case against Comey’s handling of the fake Hillary Clinton email investigation and Comey’s handling of the counterintelligence investigation of alleged Trump-Russia collusion.

Comey is warming up for a book tour in which he will present himself as the conscience of the nation. He may even believe it. Indeed, diGenova adds a little scuttlebutt to this effect. But Comey is a a fraud. On this score, diGenova’s straightforward indictment is bracing:

From the outset of this scandal, I have considered Comey a dirty cop. His unfailing commitment to himself above all else is of a pattern. Throughout his career, Comey has continually portrayed himself as Thomas Becket, fighting against institutional corruption—even where none exists. Stories abound of his routine retort to anyone who disagreed with him (not an unusual happening when lawyers gather) during his tenure as deputy attorney general under President George W. Bush. “Your moral compass is askew,” he would say. This self-righteousness led agents to refer to him as “The Cardinal.” Comey is no Thomas Becket—he is Henry II.

Among the questions left hanging in diGenova’s look back in anger is whether the truth will ever see the light of day and whether justice will ever be administered.