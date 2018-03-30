The More Things Change . . .

. . . The more they stay the same. At least when it comes to leftists.

Lately I’ve been reading some old essays from the late John P. Roche (d. 1994), a distinguished political scientist for many years at Brandeis University, and a liberal Democrat who worked as an aide to President Lyndon Johnson. Roche was the old-fashioned kind of no-nonsense anti-Communist liberal, and in fact by the 1980s he had moved considerably to the right, writing favorably of Ronald Reagan, for example, and contributing several sparkling feature essays to National Review on the decline of the once sensible liberal internati0nalism.

I was struck by this passage from a 1961 Roche essay about nationalism, which can just as easily be applied to campus leftists today:

The most recent crop of nationalists always has a complaint against history—a historical inferiority complex, as it were—which leads to infuriating characteristics. Again let me illustrate from my own experience. A year or so ago I was seated next to a Ghanian intellectual at an international function. He was an extraordinarily bright young man who obviously nursed a massive grudge against the United States. His anti-American tirade was so irrational that I could not avoid dispute. After some lengthy remarks about the evils of American colonialism, the Ghanian student brought out the bedrock grievance: slavery and the slave trade. I pointed out that the slave trade was banned by federal law in 1808, and that nearly half a million men died fighting to extirpate human slavery; but he insisted that we must admit our “historical guilt.” I was quite prepared to admit “historical guilt,” but I could not resist the temptation to point out that the Ghanians, as I understand it, share this guilt—they are descended from the dealers who sold the slaves for the middle passage. Angrily he accused me of being a white supremacist, and I contained my own annoyance only by realizing that to a nineteenth century British internationalist, the average American intellectual must have seemed just as irrational and chauvinistic as this young man seemed to me. Nationalists are never humble.

Neither are radicalized college faculty, who sound just the same today, only with more jargon.