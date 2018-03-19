The Power Line Show, Ep. 62: Help Us, Obi-Wan Henry!

In this short episode number 62, we do our regular check in with Henry Olsen, the Obi-Wan Kenobi of election analysts. We cover the fallout from the special election in House district 18 in Pennsylvania, how the tariff issue might play out, what to expect in the aftermath of the recent chaotic Italian election, plus a look ahead to November, including some of the key governor’s races like Bruce Rauner in Illinois. And finally, is there any hope for Republicans in California? To find out, you’ll have to listen to the end.

As always, and if you haven’t already, please subscribe to Power Line in iTunes (and leave a 5-star review, please!), or by RSS feed.

P.S. This episode is once again sponsored by Mancrates, purveyors of “awesome gifts for men.” Want to know how awesome? Look at what came with my grilling crate from Mancrates—this is my kind of multi-purpose grilling tool: