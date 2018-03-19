The trans moment

I have lived through the evolution of attitudes toward homosexuality, but never signed on to the ideology of homosexual rights culminating in the Supreme Court’s Obergefell decision. At least it took a while. One could see it coming.

By contrast, the transgender movement has ascended “at meteoric speed.” So writes Sohrab Ahmari in the invaluable Commentary essay “The disappearance of desire” (from the magazine’s forthcoming April issue). He adds: “Transgenderism has moved swiftly from the margins of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders to the forefront of public consciousness.” It sweeps away all in its path. As Ahmari establishes to my satisfaction, the movement is based on a radical mind-body dualism that is unreal. Reading Ahmari’s essay, I sense that we are failing a fundamental test. That way madness lies.