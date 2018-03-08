Understanding Russiagate

Lee Smith is one of the two commentators whom one must read to understand the synthetic Trump-Russia collusion scandal and the real intelligence scandal that underlies it. The other is Andrew McCarthy. Lee’s current Tablet column is “Who believes in Russiagate?” Lee draws on his reporting and analysis of the past several years to give the big picture and to name names (here he singles out Adam Entous, formerly of the Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post, now with…the New Yorker). What we have here is an Obama administration/intelligence scandal. It is a closely argued, riveting and indispensable column.
- Subscribe now!... Get rid of ADs!Support Power Line...VIP MembershipPresentsPower Line
-
Most Read on Power Line
-
Our Favorites
- American Greatness
- American Thinker
- Ann Althouse
- Belmont Club
- Center of the American Experiment
- Claremont Institute
- Dartblog
- Hot Air
- Hugh Hewitt
- InstaPundit
- Jewish World Review
- Legal Insurrection
- Library of Law and Liberty
- Lileks
- Lucianne
- Michael Ramirez Cartoons
- Michelle Malkin
- Real Clear Politics
- Ricochet
- Roger L. Simon
- Steyn Online
- Tim Blair
- Urgent Agenda
Media
Subscribe to Power Line by Email
Find us on Facebook
-
“Arise and take our stand for freedom as in the olden time.” Winston Churchill
“Proclaim Liberty throughout All the land unto All the Inhabitants Thereof.” Inscription on the Liberty Bell
-
Archives
-