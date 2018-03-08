Posted on March 8, 2018 by Scott Johnson in FISAgate, Intelligence, Media, Obama Administration Scandals, Russia investigation

Understanding Russiagate

Lee Smith is one of the two commentators whom one must read to understand the synthetic Trump-Russia collusion scandal and the real intelligence scandal that underlies it. The other is Andrew McCarthy. Lee’s current Tablet column is “Who believes in Russiagate?” Lee draws on his reporting and analysis of the past several years to give the big picture and to name names (here he singles out Adam Entous, formerly of the Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post, now with…the New Yorker). What we have here is an Obama administration/intelligence scandal. It is a closely argued, riveting and indispensable column.

Share
Reddit
Email

Responses

Books to read from Power Line