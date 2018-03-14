We take this break from Jane Mayer

We want to keep up with the serious journalism that helps us understand the synthetic Trump-Russia collusion scandal that is the subject of the unending Mueller project. The synthetic scandal is of course the sign of a true Obama administration scandal. Drawing on the work of Andrew McCarthy and Lee Smith, Michael Doran now gives us “The real collusion story.” It is necessary reading.

Doran’s essay provides a marked contrast with Jane Mayer’s dewy-eyed profile of Christopher Steele to which I have been attending. Doran’s essay gives us sense in place of nonsense. Yet Doran will not be invited on to National Public Radio or offered a platform on MSNBC to expound on his essay. We will have to pass it on and give it the good word of mouth it deserves.

Doran is a Senior Fellow at the Hudson Institute in Washington. He served in the White House as a senior director in the National Security Council under President Bush (43). His 2016 Mosaic essay “Obama’s secret Iran strategy” provides a comparable example of Doran’s analytic prowess.

Lee Smith’s current Tablet column is “Robert Mueller’s beltway cover-up.” It is the perfect companion to Doran’s essay.