Posted on March 14, 2018 by Scott Johnson in FISAgate, Media, Obama administration, Russia investigation

We take this break from Jane Mayer

We want to keep up with the serious journalism that helps us understand the synthetic Trump-Russia collusion scandal that is the subject of the unending Mueller project. The synthetic scandal is of course the sign of a true Obama administration scandal. Drawing on the work of Andrew McCarthy and Lee Smith, Michael Doran now gives us “The real collusion story.” It is necessary reading.

Doran’s essay provides a marked contrast with Jane Mayer’s dewy-eyed profile of Christopher Steele to which I have been attending. Doran’s essay gives us sense in place of nonsense. Yet Doran will not be invited on to National Public Radio or offered a platform on MSNBC to expound on his essay. We will have to pass it on and give it the good word of mouth it deserves.

Doran is a Senior Fellow at the Hudson Institute in Washington. He served in the White House as a senior director in the National Security Council under President Bush (43). His 2016 Mosaic essay “Obama’s secret Iran strategy” provides a comparable example of Doran’s analytic prowess.

Lee Smith’s current Tablet column is “Robert Mueller’s beltway cover-up.” It is the perfect companion to Doran’s essay.

Share
Reddit
Email

Responses

Books to read from Power Line