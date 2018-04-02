The Chronicle of Higher Education has published Mark Bauerlein’s ingenious how-to article, with a cameo appearance by our friend Professor Wilfred McClay. Bauerlein is professor of English at Emory and senior editor of First Things. Our friend Bill McClay is the G.T. and Libby Blankenship Chair in the History of Liberty at the University of Oklahoma, now team teaching an experimental course in the humanities at the university.

As an attentive student of literature, Professor Bauerlein has learned how to tell a story. This he does in the Chronicle article “Is this the hardest course in the humanities?”

In this modest article, Professor Bauerlein offers a case study in how to save the humanities. It’s an inspirational story with a sort of O. Henry twist to it. The Chronicle has just taken the article out from behind its paywall. Please check it out while you have the chance. Highly recommended.