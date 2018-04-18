More Fun Times for East Bay Readers

A few weeks ago I posed on Facebook my candidate for 2020—”Furry Boi,” who was (for the time being) merely running for a seat on the Berkeley student senate. Here’s “Furry Boi” in all his glory:

Well, the student election was held last week, and Furry Boi . . . won a senate seat. This is going to add a whole new dimension to everyone afflicted with ADD: Look—squirrel! (Okay, chipmunk actually, but who’s keeping track.) I suspect Furry Boi might actually be the most sensible candidate elected. Now on to 2020!

Meanwhile, for Berkeley-area readers, another chance to catch me in action in a public event. This Friday, the political science department is hosting its 21st annual Travers Conference on Ethics and Accountability in Government. Now stop laughing about “ethics and accountability in government”! The fact that it’s the 21st annual conference on this subject shows that the political science department knows it hasn’t been making much progress, though that is hardly their fault. The title of this year’s conference is “Parties and Partisanship in the Era of Twitter and Trump.” Though I’m saying the unofficial title of the conference is “Make Political Science Great Again!”

Click on the link above for the agenda and people coming, and the registration form if you want to turn up. It is free and open to the public, and also being held at the edge of campus at the Bancroft Hotel, so it is easier to find that campus buildings. I’m on the first panel of the morning going off at 10:30 am, about political parties today. (My main message will be, “Make Political Parties Great Again!” Seriously—party organizations are actually too weak.)