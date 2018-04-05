National Association of Scholars event will honor Amy Wax

We’ve written several times about Amy Wax, the law professor who speaks truth to political correctness at the cost of considerable abuse. I’m happy to report that the National Association of Scholars is holding an event at which it will present Professor Wax with an award for academic courage. It’s good to know that while some groups are targeting Wax, others are honoring her courage.

In addition to receiving her award, Wax will speak. She has plenty to say.

The event will take place next Thursday, April 12, in Manhattan at First Things Office, 35 East 21st Street, 6th Floor. The event is free and open to the public, but seating is limited so registration is required.

If you’re in the New York City area, or can make it there without undue strain, this event is well worth attending. You can register via Eventbrite by going here.