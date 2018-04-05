News: Return to Boulder

For all of you Rocky Mountain/greater Denver readers, I am doing my Douglas MacArthur act and returning to the University of Colorado at Boulder next Monday, April 9, for one day only, participating once again in the University’s annual Conference on World Affairs, where I’ll once again torment Boulder liberals by praising their environmental “greenbelt” around the town for making the conservative quarantine so much easier to enforce.

You can download the complete schedule for the CWA here, though chiefly as a way of seeing what to avoid, since conservatives are few and far between on the program. Specifically, I am slotted to do a “debate” Monday morning at 9:30 am on the topic, “What Should Be Our Reaction to a Changing Climate?” (I’m tempted to say, “Go buy some lightweight shirts and a new air conditioner,” and sit down.) Anyway, it will be in the UMC Center Ballroom, which is a large room and may be live-streamed, if anyone wants to try to take it in online.

At lunch, I’ll be giving a talk for the Federalist Society at the law school on the topic “The Suicide of the University,” with special reflections on legal education. Should be going off around noon—stay tuned for updates.

Finally, at 5:30 pm I’ll be part of a panel on “A ‘Bold Experiment’: Five Years of Conservative Thought in Boulder,” which will feature all of us who have come to Boulder since 2013 to bring good cheer and good sense to this crunchy corner of the Rockies. Think of it as the conservative academic equivalent of the 1927 Yankees. It will be in Hale 270.

Unfortunately I can’t stick around town this week, as I have too many obligations back at the Death Star (aka, Berkeley) next week. But I’ll keep checking in with Boulder from time to time. Hope to see some of you there.