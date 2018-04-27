North Korean Breakthrough? Plus, Tweet of the Day

I don’t think we have said much about what could become a stunning diplomatic triumph: the rapprochement between North Korea and South Korea, accompanied by North Korea’s commitment to denuclearization. This assessment by Todd Rosenblum at The Hill strikes me as balanced: “Stunning Korea denuclearization statement bodes well for America.”

It is too early to pop champagne corks, but it would be absurd to deny that so far, President Trump has done a terrific job of cleaning up the mess that was left to him by his predecessor. Where Obama was not just ineffective but apparently unconcerned about a nuclear threat to America’s West Coast, Trump has generated unprecedented and, likely, positive action.

The Left can’t tolerate this, of course. Possibly Trump has saved Los Angeles and San Francisco from nuclear annihilation, but that doesn’t dent the imperative to Resist! (Resist what, exactly? At this point, I’m not sure.) Which brings us to the tweet of the day:

How long before a federal judge in Hawaii orders the Korean War must continue — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 27, 2018

The Democrats seem to have an inexhaustible supply of politicized judges who are willing to issue ridiculous orders in order to generate anti-Trump headlines.