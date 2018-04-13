President Trump Comments on McCabe and Comey

Today President Trump joined the ranks of pundits commenting on Andrew McCabe’s terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad day. Via Twitter, of course:

DOJ just issued the McCabe report – which is a total disaster. He LIED! LIED! LIED! McCabe was totally controlled by Comey – McCabe is Comey!! No collusion, all made up by this den of thieves and lowlifes! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018

Actually, McCabe and Comey turned on one another, and in this instance, at least, the Inspector General found Comey’s testimony credible. Otherwise, Trump is right.

Trump weighed in on James Comey too, of course:

James Comey is a proven LEAKER & LIAR. Virtually everyone in Washington thought he should be fired for the terrible job he did-until he was, in fact, fired. He leaked CLASSIFIED information, for which he should be prosecuted. He lied to Congress under OATH. He is a weak and….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018

….untruthful slime ball who was, as time has proven, a terrible Director of the FBI. His handling of the Crooked Hillary Clinton case, and the events surrounding it, will go down as one of the worst “botch jobs” of history. It was my great honor to fire James Comey! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018

I believe every word of those tweets is demonstrably true. The GOP adds this Comey tidbit:

Not to spoil Comey’s exclusive with George Stephanopoulos, but Comey admitted he didn’t tell @realDonaldTrump that the dossier was funded by the DNC, saying it “wasn’t necessary for my goal” pic.twitter.com/rKgvF6Mwvj — GOP (@GOP) April 13, 2018



No, I’m sure it wasn’t! For someone who grew up in the era that I did, it is hard to believe that the FBI has fallen so low. Still, we can say one thing in its defense: at least the FBI was never headed by John “Comrade” Brennan.