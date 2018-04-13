Posted on April 13, 2018 by John Hinderaker in FBI, James Comey

President Trump Comments on McCabe and Comey

Today President Trump joined the ranks of pundits commenting on Andrew McCabe’s terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad day. Via Twitter, of course:

Actually, McCabe and Comey turned on one another, and in this instance, at least, the Inspector General found Comey’s testimony credible. Otherwise, Trump is right.

Trump weighed in on James Comey too, of course:

I believe every word of those tweets is demonstrably true. The GOP adds this Comey tidbit:


No, I’m sure it wasn’t! For someone who grew up in the era that I did, it is hard to believe that the FBI has fallen so low. Still, we can say one thing in its defense: at least the FBI was never headed by John “Comrade” Brennan.

Share
Reddit
Email

Responses

Books to read from Power Line