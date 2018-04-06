Posted on April 6, 2018 by John Hinderaker in Russia investigation

Should Trump Agree to an Interview With Mueller?

Yesterday on the Laura Ingraham radio show, Paul and I talked about how President Trump should respond to Bob Mueller’s request for an interview. Trump has said that he would like to meet with Mueller, no doubt because he knows he is innocent of the Democrats’ collusion claims and has nothing to hide. But Paul was very much of the view that Trump should decline, which does appear to be the prudent course. Michael Ramirez puts that sound advice into cartoon form. Click to enlarge:

Responses

