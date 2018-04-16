Stop, Keith, you’re killing us

I think of Minnesota Fifth District Rep. Keith Ellison as our man in Havana. He prays for the Castro regime so that it can continue to shelter Joanne Chesimard (a/k/a Assata Shakur), the first woman named by the FBI to its most wanted list. Ellison is also vice chair in charge of vice at the Democratic National Committee.

On Friday Ellison told an audience at the Progressive Change Campaign Committee that they have a moral obligation to defeat Republicans at the polls. “Did you know that in Missouri and in Texas, and maybe other places, maternal mortality has risen?” Ellison asked (video below). Dr. Keith is on the case: “Women are dying because we are losing elections. We don’t have the right to lose a damn election. We have to win. We have to win.” They have to win so that they can socialize the health care system completely. It’s for the women (or the womyn).

Is it still okay to single out women for concern? In their capacity as mothers?

Incidentally, Ellison himself isn’t looking too good, though I don’t think the elections have anything to do with that either.

Via Paul Crookston/Washington Free Beacon.

UPDATE: The data on maternal in deaths in Texas–I assume the ones Ellison was relying on–turned out to be fake news.