The Levy letter

The Daily Pennsylvanian posted a copy of the letter of resignation submitted by former Penn trustee and Penn Law School Overseer Paul Levy to Penn President Amy Guttmann in its story here, but it may not be accessible to readers in its entirety unless viewed on a desktop computer. The Wall Street Journal recently published an excerpt of the letter as a signal contribution to understanding what Roger Kimball has dubbed L’affaire Wax. I have uploaded a PDF of the letter to Scribd and embedded it below for readers who may find it of interest in connection with the adjacent post on Professor Wax’s NAS lecture.
43735916-c916-4515-92f6-aa55ff244b3d.original by Scott Johnson on Scribd