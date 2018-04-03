The Power Line Show, Ep. 64: Finding Nino

In this episode, I talk with Ed Whelan, president of of the Ethics and Public Policy Center, author of “Bench Memos” on National Review Online, and co-editor of Scalia Speaks: Reflections on Law, Faith, and a Live Well Lived. It’s a wonderful collection. The speech Scalia gave to an Irish-American dinner on how an Italian thinks about the Irish is worth the price of the book alone.

In addition to recalling the rich legacy of Justice Scalia, we talk about the problems of jurisprudence today, and in this season of new controversy over the 2nd Amendment, I even ask the bold question—was the Bill of Rights a mistake? There’s actually a good argument—first offered by Alexander Hamilton—why maybe it was.

