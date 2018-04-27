Today in Green Energy Fail

This story is so pathetic that it doesn’t even rise to the level of being a Green Weenie Award contender:

South Korea’s most-destructive quake probably triggered by geothermal plant

A magnitude-5.4 earthquake that struck the South Korean city of Pohang on 15 November 2017 was probably triggered by an experimental geothermal power plant injecting water a few kilometres underground, a research team reports. A second independent analysis also finds the plant’s involvement to be plausible.

The pair of studies, published online on 26 April in Science, heighten scrutiny of the potential role of the geothermal plant in the quake, which was South Korea’s second-strongest since observations began in 1978 and the most destructive ever recorded in the country. Eighty-two people were injured and more than 200 homes were seriously damaged. . .

But the Pohang quake is by far the strongest ever linked to a geothermal power plant — 1,000 times mightier than a magnitude-3.4 earthquake caused by a similar plant in Basel, Switzerland, in 2006.