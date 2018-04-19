Weasel moves with Jim Comey

Responding to long-standing requests from congressional committees reiterated this week, the Department of Justice has finally released redacted copies of the seven memos drafted by former FBI Director James Comey summarizing his conversations with Donald Trump. The department is expected to deliver unredacted versions of the memos to the committees on Friday via a secure transfer.

Although he prepared the memos in the course of his professional duties as FBI Director, Comey took the memos with him when President Trump fired him. Although four of the memos contained classified information (according to Senator Grassley), Comey gave four of the seven memos to his Columbia Law School friend (later identified as his alleged lawyer) Daniel Richman for the purpose of leaking the contents to the New York Times. The identification of possible criminal and professional misconduct committed by Comey implicit in the facts and the memos make a good law school exam in any number of courses.

President Trump is not only more sinned against than sinning. He emerges unscathed. That’s my take. Not so Comey.

I have uploaded the memos posted by the New York Times with its story and embedded them below via Scribd. There is much more to be said, but I invite interested readers to take a look with your own eyes.

Quotable quote: “I don’t do sneaky things. I don’t leak. I don’t do weasel moves.”

Comey Memos by Scott Johnson on Scribd