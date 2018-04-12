What is the FBI hiding? (5)

In this series we have followed the FBI’s withholding of an unredacted version of the Electronic Communication (“EC”) that initiated the FBI counterintelligence investigation culminating in the Mueller project. Around the time I wrote part 4 of the series yesterday, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein finally gave House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes and Rep. Trey Gowdy a look at a less redacted or minimally redacted copy of the document.

As Catherine Herridge puts it: “The meeting came a day after Nunes threatened to take legal action — including contempt proceedings and impeachment — against Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray for failing to produce a clean copy of the…EC” that has been subject to the committee’s subpoena since August 2017. Herridge quotes Rep. Nunes: “Although the subpoenas issued by this Committee in August 2017 remain in effect, I’d like to thank Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein for his cooperation today.”

I can’t find anything that lets on what they saw in the EC. I don’t think they have said. I will happily post the finale to this series when we are afforded some idea of what was revealed in the less redacted version of the EC.