A direct IDF strike in Syria

The IDF has posted a video of a direct hit on a Syrian SA22 air defense battery in connection with its response to the 20 rockets launched by Iranian forces from Syria toward Israel last night. As the Jerusalem Post puts it, “the video appears to be filmed from a camera loaded on the Israeli rocket. The rocket flies down toward the Syrian SA22, a combined short to medium range surface-to-air missile and anti-aircraft artillery battery, eventually cutting out when it seems to hit the target.” The IDF took out five such batteries last night.

Looking around online, I find that the SA22 is a Russian system that goes under the name Pantsir-S1 and represents the latest air defense technology by using phased array radars for both target acquisition and tracking (more here). I think there is a message or two implicit in the release of this video.