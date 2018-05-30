Posted on May 30, 2018 by Scott Johnson in Arab Israel conflict, Israel, Terrorism

A word from the IDF

The IDF is getting seriously into public relations with timely reports on Twitter. I thought readers might find this one with video of successful strikes on targets inside Gaza yesterday of particular interest. It’s got a satisfying motif backed by a tense soundtrack. Hamas terrorists lost a few ordnance depots and other means of destruction in the operation that, according to the video, hit some 65 targets throughout Gaza.

NOTE TO FOX NEWS: By contrast with the propaganda disseminated by “the Gaza Health Ministry,” I think we can rely on the accuracy of the information provided.

