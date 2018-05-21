After the deal

This morning Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivered his first public address on President Trump’s termination of the absurd and humiliating nuclear deal with Iran. The speech cane less than two weeks after President Trump’s May 8 announcement that the United States would withdraw from President Obama’s deal with the Iranian regime, a/k/a the world’s leading state sponsor of terror. Heritage President Kay Coles James briefly introduced Secretary Pompeo and then joined him on stage for a brief discussion following his prepared remarks.

The State Department has posted the transcript of the event and the video here. I have embedded the Heritage video below. This is a crucial speech on a top issue of national security. It puts paid to the Obama legacy of appeasement, accommodation, and self-abasement.

It is an excellent speech on all points in issue. As such, it represents an essential part of Trump’s great unraveling of Obama doctrine. Savor the moment!

Quotable quote: “No more. No more wealth creation for Iranian kleptocrats. No more acceptance of missiles landing in Riyadh and in the Golan Heights. No more cost-free expansions of Iranian power. No more.”